60% of Diwali passenger outflow from Delhi, Mumbai hubs: Railways

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays... Read More
In the run-up to Diwali, five major railway departure hubs — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Surat — emerged as the biggest centres of outward passenger movement, according to the Indian Railways data.
Officials said that over 56 lakh passengers travelled from the 16 stations of these regions between November 1 and 6 — around 20 lakh more than the traffic in the preceding months of September and October (around 37 lakh).
Delhi and Mumbai accounted for the largest share of this festive outflow – 34.77 lakh passengers (61% of the total departures).
Of the 56 lakh, around 30 lakh were reserved passengers (52.5%), while 27 lakh (47.5%) travelled unreserved or in general class.
While reserved-class passengers, i.e. travelling in sleeper and AC classes, were higher than unreserved from Delhi and Mumbai, the unreserved class accounted for a larger share of passenger movement from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat regions.
Anticipating the festive rush, the Railways had stepped up crowd-control and security arrangements.
Elaborating on them at a press conference on Saturday, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Holding areas have been created at around 20 stations to manage the crowd and efficient entry and exit of passengers. The ticket counters have also been set up in these areas. Many more scanning counters were set up so that there are no long queues for passenger security checks.”
On security, he said, “Around 700 AI cameras were installed at different stations. At the war room here, we monitor 24 stations, of which 16 stations are on the top priority.
Vaishnaw also said that more special trains are running than last year, and that the maximum rush was observed on Dhanteras (November 6).
Delhi and Mumbai recorded an average of 3.4 lakh and 2.39 lakh daily train passenger departures, respectively, totaling nearly 5.8 lakh boardings every day.
The Bengaluru region ranked third among the five departure hubs, where 9.41 lakh passengers travelled outward, with an average of 1.57 lakh passengers boarding the train every day.
Hyderabad and Surat region was on the fourth and fifth positions respectively, where 6.99 lakh and 5.54 lakh passengers travelled between November 1 to 6.
The five hubs cover 16 stations: New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminus, Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad, SMVT Bangalore City, MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Mumbai Central, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Ahmedabad, Surat, Udhna, Pune, and Varanasi.