60% of Diwali passenger outflow from Delhi, Mumbai hubs: Railways

In the run-up to Diwali, five major railway departure hubs — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Surat — emerged as the biggest centres of outward passenger movement, according to the Indian Railways data.

Officials said that over 56 lakh passengers travelled from the 16 stations of these regions between November 1 and 6 — around 20 lakh more than the traffic in the preceding months of September and October (around 37 lakh).

Delhi and Mumbai accounted for the largest share of this festive outflow – 34.77 lakh passengers (61% of the total departures).

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Of the 56 lakh, around 30 lakh were reserved passengers (52.5%), while 27 lakh (47.5%) travelled unreserved or in general class.

While reserved-class passengers, i.e. travelling in sleeper and AC classes, were higher than unreserved from Delhi and Mumbai, the unreserved class accounted for a larger share of passenger movement from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat regions.