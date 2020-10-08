Disney India chairman Uday Shankar to step down in December

Star and Disney India chairman Uday Shankar will be stepping down from his role by the end of this year, the US-based media and entertainment company said in a statement on Thursday. A successor is yet to be identified, said Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment. Shankar will leave the company on December 31, 2020 and will assist in the transition process, she added.

On his plans for the future, Shankar said he intends to mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs. “For some time now, I have been contemplating the question of how I give back to the country, community and the industry that have given me so much. I think the best way to express my gratitude to all of them will be to support and mentor a new generation of entrepreneurs as they set out to create transformational solutions that will have a positive impact on countless lives. I intend to partner with global investors and pioneers to achieve this,” he said.

Shankar was appointed as president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star & Disney India in February last year. Previously, he was president of 21st Century Fox for Asia and the chairman & CEO of Star India.

He had overseen Star’s aggressive foray into regional and local language programming, while consolidating its broadcasting operations. He previously also served as CEO and editor of Star News, which was the first 24-hour news channel in India.

