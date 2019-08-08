Disney earnings disappoint in first full quarter after Fox deal

Written by Brooks Barnes

The Walt Disney Co. reported weak quarterly results Tuesday, the result of escalating streaming-service losses, underperforming 21st Century Fox assets and lower-than-expected theme park attendance.

In its first full quarter since closing a $71.3 billion deal to acquire most of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox entertainment businesses, Disney had a profit of $1.44 billion, a 51% decline from the comparable period a year earlier. Disney missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations by roughly $1 billion.

Disney shares fell more than 3% in after-hours trading, to around $137.

Robert Iger, Disney’s chief executive, said the difficult quarter was part of a “strategic transformation” underway at Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company. Disney is trying to become less dependent on cable channels like ESPN, which are in decline because of cord-cutting, and move into the rapidly growing realm of online video, a direct-to-consumer business defined by Netflix. Disney bought certain 21st Century Fox assets to enhance its streaming plan, which includes a subscription service called Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is to arrive in November and feature movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, the “Star Wars” franchise, National Geographic and Marvel. Disney also owns the majority of Hulu and the ESPN Plus sports streaming service. Disney said Tuesday that it would offer a $12.99 bundle package of the three services.

Building these streaming platforms is tremendously expensive. Losses in the division that houses streaming totaled $553 million in the quarter, up from $168 million a year earlier, Disney said. The company expects streaming-related operating losses to widen to $900 million in the current quarter.

Also hurting Disney: Some of the Fox businesses appear to be in worse shape than anticipated.

Iger said the Fox movie studio, for instance, had results that were “well below” what Disney hoped for “when we made the acquisition.” Disney disclosed that it had taken a write-down for the Fox film “Dark Phoenix” in the quarter; that superhero movie cost an estimated $350 million to make and market and collected $252 million at the box office, roughly half of which goes to theater owners.

Iger said fixing the Fox movie studio would most likely take “a good, solid year, maybe two years.”