‘Disinvestment mop-up in last 4 years outstripped previous 10 years’

Stating that the Modi government had identified about 25 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) for strategic disinvestment, Atanu Chakraborty, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Thursday said that the current regime has doubled its collection from disinvestment in the last four years compared with the UPA regime.

“If we see the disinvestment pattern over the last 15 years, then between 2004-05 to 2013-14, we could raise about Rs 1,07,000 crore. In 10 years, the average yearly collection of Rs 10,700 crore… However, from 2014-15 to 2017-18, this collection went up to Rs 2,12,000 crore. These four years, outstripped the previous 10 years by twice as much, because new instruments were used. The instrument earlier used was strategic disinvestment, but we brought in a lot of other instruments,” said Chakraborty.

The official said that the Modi government used different instruments for disinvestments including IPO, buy-backs, offer-for-sale and strategic disinvestment. “In 2017-18 there were six IPOs, there were six offer-for sale, there were 13 buy-backs, new fund offer for ETF and 13 strategic disinvestments.”he said.

“The government collection from dividend alone during this period jumped from Rs 13,000 crore in 2012-13 to Rs 45,000 crore in 2017-18… So the return increased substantially. The number of transactions also increased very substantially,” Chakraborty said adding that the first flush of disinvestment activity was seen between 1999-2004 when the NDA government was in power. “Thereafter for many reasons, things did not flow with the same speed for a decade or so,” he said.

On being asked if the disinvestment process followed by the current regime was “employment friendly,” Chakraborty said: “As a safety net for employees, in cases of strategic investment, it provides for a two-year non-retrenchment clause… This time is enough for the companies to separate the wheat from the chaff.”

When asked if ONGC will be privitiased in the coming days, the official said currenlty 68 per cent of the stake in the company was owned by the government and the rest by the public. “In course of time, the government perhaps might lower its stake a little bit more,” he added.

