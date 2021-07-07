Discoms free to exit power purchase pact after term ends

NTPC had argued that BSES could not selectively cease purchases from one station while continuing power purchases from other stations including those at Rihand and Singrauli as purchases from these stations were also covered under a composite agreement that included purchases from the Dadri station.

The Power Ministry has informed states and central power generation companies that power distribution companies (discoms) are permitted to exit power purchase agreements (PPAs) after completion of the term of the agreements. The clarification comes after an order by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), noting that BSES Yamuna Power was within its rights to stop buying power from state-owned NTPC Ltd’s power generation station in Dadri as it had completed 25 years of useful life in late 2020.

“… State/Discoms may relinquish entire allocated power from such projects which have completed 25 years since the commissioning of the project,” the Power Ministry said in a clarificatory note, adding that power supply from other projects would continue as per the terms of the PPA.

NTPC had argued that BSES could not selectively cease purchases from one station while continuing power purchases from other stations including those at Rihand and Singrauli as purchases from these stations were also covered under a composite agreement that included purchases from the Dadri station.

BSES had approached the CERC to restrain NTPC from penalising BSES for its decision to exit the agreement last November. BSES was required to pay Rs 35 crore of fixed charges a month despite not scheduling any power purchases from the Dadri station, under the PPA.

A spokesperson for Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES Yamuna Power said the clarification “endorsed” the company’s stand to exit the costly 25-year old PPA, noting that the order “will be hugely beneficial to the 45 lakh BSES consumers of Delhi as it will help reduce the burden of fixed costs as well”. The person said that the move would allow BSES discoms to source cheaper and green power for consumers of Delhi.

The government had on March 22, notified guidelines enabling discoms to either continue or exit from PPAs after completion of the term of such agreements.