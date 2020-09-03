Disclosure of ‘country of origin’ responsibility of manufacturer or seller: Amazon, Snapdeal to HC

While Amazon has said that it has made such a declaration mandatory, Snapdeal has informed the court that it has not made it mandatory as the declaration is required for only imported products. (File)

Responding to a petition seeking mandatory declaration of the country of origin on products offered for sale on e-commerce websites, Amazon and Snapdeal told the Delhi High Court that they are only ‘marketplace-based’ e-commerce platforms or intermediaries and the responsibility of such disclosure lies with the manufacturer or seller and not them.

While Amazon has said that it has made such a declaration mandatory, Snapdeal has informed the court that it has not made it mandatory as the declaration is required for only imported products.

‘India, US need to work out systemic structural issues’

New Delhi: India and the US would need to work out existing “systemic structural issues” in the way of finalising a mini trade deal, said Joseph C Semsar, Acting Under Secretary for International Trade at the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s third Annual Leadership Summit. —ENS

