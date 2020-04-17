Direct tax targets for FY21 set: Mumbai accounts for 31% of total goal, Delhi 14.3%

For 2020-21, the government had set a target of Rs 6.81 lakh crore from corporate tax, Rs 6.38 lakh crore from income tax and security transaction tax (for which only Mumbai region has the target of Rs 13,000 crore). (File Photo) For 2020-21, the government had set a target of Rs 6.81 lakh crore from corporate tax, Rs 6.38 lakh crore from income tax and security transaction tax (for which only Mumbai region has the target of Rs 13,000 crore). (File Photo)

Region-wise targets for personal income tax and corporate tax have been set for financial year 2020-21, with Mumbai accounting for around 31 per cent of the total country’s target of Rs 13.19 lakh crore. Delhi’s share in the overall target is the second highest with the target set at Rs 1.89 lakh crore or 14.3 per cent of the overall target, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a communication to its field offices on Thursday.

This is followed by Karnataka and Goa region with a 10.7 per cent share in overall target, followed by Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region with 6.9 per cent share.

The government is sticking to the Budget target of direct tax collections for 2020-21, amid concerns of COVID-19 pandemic and the countrywide lockdown expected to hit the country’s growth sharply for this financial year. Net direct tax collections had contracted after 20 years in 2019-20 due to the economic slowdown and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. During 2019-20, the government faced a shortfall of Rs 1.42 lakh crore from the downward revised target at Rs 10.27 lakh crore, a decline of 9.6 per cent from previous year’s collections.

On Thursday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes in a missive communicated the region-wise breakup of the targets to its field officials.

“The Budget target for each cadre-controlling Pr. CCIT has been fixed keeping in view the revenue potential of the region, which is based on the weighted average growth rate of net collections of the last three years, giving highest weight to the immediately preceding year.

“The statistical growth rate for a region has been further moderated by averaging it out with the all-India targeted growth rate so as to narrow the gap between the all-India growth and the target growth rate given to the region,” the missive said.

For 2020-21, the government had set a target of Rs 6.81 lakh crore from corporate tax, Rs 6.38 lakh crore from income tax and security transaction tax (for which only Mumbai region has the target of Rs 13,000 crore). The growth rate for total direct tax collections for 2020-21 has been pegged at 12.7 per cent, which has now risen to 28.4 per cent from the actual collection in 2019-20.

