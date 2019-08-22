Direct tax revenue growth for April 1 to August 15 slows to 4.7% from 9.6% in April-June

The government’s net revenue growth from direct taxes has decelerated sharply to 4.7 per cent for April 1-August 15 this year as against a required annual growth rate of 17.3 per cent, reflecting lower buoyancy in the wake of an overall slowdown in the economy.

With the sharply slower revenue growth, the government’s direct tax targets are looking out of reach for the second consecutive year.

The single-digit growth in tax revenue has, in fact, worsened over the last two months.

For April-June, CGA data showed that the net revenue growth from direct taxes was 9.6 per cent, which has now slowed further to 4.7 per cent. Gross direct tax collections for April 1-August 15 have also recorded a meagre growth rate of 5.7 per cent, even as refunds have grown at a nominal rate of 8 per cent for April 1-August 15, a source said.

Already, as per the publicly available CGA data for the first quarter, the required run rate for the gross tax (direct and indirect) revenue collections was 22.3 per cent and 29.5 per cent run rate for net tax (direct and indirect) revenue collections in the remaining nine months of this financial year. The CGA has so far released data related to government accounts only till April-June.

The government had missed its direct tax targets in the previous financial year by Rs 63,000 crore. In 2018-19, the government had initially estimated direct tax revenue at Rs 11.5 lakh crore, which was revised up to Rs 12 lakh crore. However, the actual direct tax revenue for 2018-19 was then recorded at Rs 11.37 lakh crore.

Following the shortfall in direct tax revenue target for 2018-19, the government had then reduced the tax targets for this financial year. Direct tax revenue target has now been pegged at Rs 13.35 lakh crore for the current financial year, Rs 45,000 crore lower than the initial estimate of Rs 13.8 lakh crore in the interim Budget presented in February.

Revised limit to be applicable to pending cases too: CBDT

New Delhi: In a bid to remove any ambiguity over the withdrawal of direct tax-related litigation, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday clarified that the revised higher threshold for filing appeals would be applicable to all pending cases as well. Just a year after the CBDT had raised the monetary limit of claims for the income tax department to file appeals in higher judicial forums, the board on August 8 again raised the threshold ‘as a step towards further management of litigation’. The threshold now stands at Rs 50 lakh for appeals before the appellate tribunal in income tax matters. Similarly, it has been raised to Rs 1 crore for appeals before the High Courts and Rs 2 crore for the Supreme Court. —FE