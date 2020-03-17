Direct tax mop-up shrinks 3.5%, indirect tax collections post meagre rise in Apr-Feb

The government had collected Rs 8,43,582 crore as direct taxes and Rs 8,43,400 crore as indirect taxes in the 11-month period of April-February last fiscal. (File Photo) The government had collected Rs 8,43,582 crore as direct taxes and Rs 8,43,400 crore as indirect taxes in the 11-month period of April-February last fiscal. (File Photo)

Net direct tax collections contracted by 3.5 per cent to 8.13 lakh crore during April-February period of the current fiscal, while indirect tax collections grew by just 3.8 per cent to 8.75 lakh crore, data presented by the Finance Ministry in Parliament on Monday showed.

With the requirement now to collect Rs 4.67 lakh crore (Rs 3.56 lakh crore of direct taxes and Rs 1.11 lakh crore of indirect taxes) in the one remaining month of this financial year and given the economic slowdown and the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic, meeting the revised estimates for tax revenues for 2019-20 would be an uphill task for the Centre.

The government had collected Rs 8,43,582 crore as direct taxes and Rs 8,43,400 crore as indirect taxes in the 11-month period of April-February last fiscal. In percentage terms, the Centre now needs to collect 30.4 per cent of direct taxes in March, having collected 69.6 per cent of the year’s direct tax revenues during April-February.

Indirect tax collections are faring slightly better with 11.3 per cent of the full year’s revised estimate needed to be collected during March, the data showed.

The government had cut its tax targets for 2019-20 while presenting the Budget for 2020-21. Direct tax target was revised down by Rs 1.65 lakh crore for FY20, while the estimate for indirect taxes was reduced by Rs 51,016 crore.

The direct tax dispute resolution scheme, Vivad se Vishwas, which was announced in the Budget last month, is expected to help the government bridge its revenue gap to some extent.

The government said that it’s taking several steps including monitoring advance tax payments by top taxpayers to boost its direct tax collections.

Explained Widening revenue gap to impact govt’s fiscal math The revised estimate for direct taxes for this fiscal had assumed an annual growth of 2.9 per cent, while indirect taxes were projected to grow 5.1 per cent. In the 11-month period of April-February, direct taxes have recorded a contraction of 3.5 per cent, while indirect taxes have recorded a growth of just 3.8 per cent. With only one month left in FY20, and the economic growth expected to take a further hit due to COVID-19 pandemic, the widening revenue gap is expected to upset the government’s fiscal math for this financial year.

“In order to maximise direct tax collection, the Income Tax Department is taking several steps including monitoring of advance tax payments by top taxpayers, recovery of outstanding demand, monitoring payment of tax deducted at source (TDS) by top deductors, organising awareness programmes regarding TDS/Tax Collection of Source (TCS) provisions for proper compliance, utilising information available through Statement of Financial Transactions and other agencies for detection of cases of tax evasion and new tax-payers, enforcement action by way of searches and surveys, efforts towards widening of tax base, early disposal of high demand assessments and appeals for early recovery of demand, multi-media campaign to encourage voluntary compliance of tax laws, monitoring of payment of dividend distribution tax and regular assessment tax, etc,” Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

For indirect taxes, the Centre has taken measures to improve GST revenue such as GST rate rationalisation to improve tax compliance, mandatory e-filing and e-payment of taxes, penalty for delayed payment, extensive use of third party sources such as state VAT (value added tax) department, income tax etc. for compliance verification, regular enforcement and compliance verification of tax returns, Thakur added.

The revenue shortfall is likely to have implications on the government’s fiscal deficit target as well, which had touched 128.5 per cent of the whole-year Budget target during April-January. The deficit in the year-ago period was 121.5 per cent of the corresponding target.

The Centre has targeted to restrict the fiscal deficit (RE) at Rs 7,66,846 crore for the year ending March 31, 2020.

In Budget 2020-21, the government had raised the fiscal deficit target to 3.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), from earlier estimate of 3.3 per cent for 2019-20 due to revenue shortage.

