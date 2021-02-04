DIPAM Secretary: ‘Staggered divestment approach’

The Government will adopt a staggered approach in implementing the privatisation policy for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and banks, as “indiscriminate divestment could suppress” value of CPSEs. Basing disinvestment decisions on the benchmark stock indices was not a good strategy and that offering everything, as if on a “fire sale”, would yield no benefit, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) told The Indian Express Wednesday.

The Budget for 2021-22 unveiled a strategic disinvestment policy, under which the government has identified four strategic sectors in which it will have “bare minimum presence”.

Even as the financial institutions for strategic sales have not been identified yet, Pandey said announcement of a number meant there was a sense of urgency in conducting these transactions. “It is both a statement of intent and of action. The FM said two things, statement of intent is that we will privatise banks but she also gave the numbers — two banks and one insurer — so there is an urgency there. It’s not merely going for a legislative amendment and wait and watch, it is also a target that is being given to the Department of Financial Services.”

When asked whether privatising two banks while the government continued to own remaining 10 lenders was contradictory to its plan of having “bare minimum presence” in a strategic sector, Pandey said: “… early success in our programme will lead to more offerings in future. There is no point offering everything, it’s not like a fire sale. Our process is laid down and is based on good competitive bidding”.

In the Budget, the Centre pegged the disinvestment target for upcoming fiscal at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. This is compared to Rs 2.1 lakh crore budgeted in 2020-21, of which Rs 19,499.07 crore has been raised so far, while Budget has pegged revised estimates at Rs 32,000 crore for the fiscal.

“Many people are pointing out that the target has been revised from Rs 2.1 lakh crore to Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The point is that you can write any number but you have to successfully culminate it into transactions … We should go a little bit deeper into the Rs 1.75 lakh crore number, which is a very ambitious number. If you have a fiscal deficit target and your revenue and expenditure projections, whatever balance remains…as a balancing number if you say Rs 2.10 lakh crore, has a bottom-up exercise been done of whether you’ll be able to do it,” Pandey said.

He also pointed out that while the broad markets continued to perform well, the disinvestment target for 2020-21 suffered because the government’s two main offerings — Air India and BPCL — belonged to sectors that were immediately hit by Covid. “We cannot have the headline Sensex to tell us that this is a good environment. One should watch the CPSE index. Only then it will give you an opportunity. If we do indiscriminate disinvestment, we only depress the value of CPSE stocks, which means investor wealth goes down, which means they are relatively less prepared to subscribe to our offerings and this leads to further discounts, people exiting in hordes and it leads to a crash in our stocks. That’s not a good strategy,” he added. From its peak of 2,798 in January 2018, NIFTY CPSE Index had been on a steady decline till March 2020, when it hit a trough of 1,137 — a fall of over 59 per cent — before rebounding to 1,678 as of February 3, as per NSE data.