DII holding in listed cos falls but total value rises to all-time high

The Sensex and Nifty rose by 3.70 and 5.10 per cent, respectively, in this period. LIC also continues to command a lion’s share of investments in equities by insurance companies (76 per cent).

The holding of domestic institutional investors (DII) — domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, banks, financial institutions and pension funds — as a whole declined to a 10-quarter low of 13.03 per cent as of March 2021 from 13.56 per cent as on December 31, 2020.

Net outflows from DIIs was at Rs 23,124 crore during the quarter. In rupee value terms, DII holding rose to an all-time high of Rs 25.75 lakh crore by this March, an increase of 3.27 per cent over the last quarter.

LIC’s holding (across 296 companies where its holding is over 1 per cent) slipped to an all-time low of 3.66 per cent as on March 31, 2021, down from 3.70 per cent as of December 2020 and from all-time high of 5 per cent as of June 2012, as per primeinfobase.com of the Prime Database Group.

According to Pranav Haldea, MD, Prime Database, this was on account of profit booking by India’s largest institutional investor. In rupee value terms though, it reached an all-time high of Rs 7.24 lakh crore during the quarter ended March 2021 — a rise of 6.30 per cent over the previous quarter.

Holding of insurance companies as a whole also fell to a 5-year low of 4.80 per cent by March, from 5.00 per cent last December. In rupee terms, it rose by 3.09 per cent over the previous quarter to a new high of Rs 9.48 lakh crore in March.

Holding of domestic mutual funds in companies listed on the NSE also fell to 7.23 per cent by March, from 7.42 per cent in December 2020.

According to Haldea, holding of mutual funds has now declined for four consecutive quarters, after 24 quarters of continuous rise (from 2.81 per cent as on March 31, 2014 to 7.96 per cent as on March 31, 2020).