Digital platforms must share revenue with creators in a ‘fair way’: Vaishnaw

Reiterating his stance on compensation for content creators such as news publishers and online platforms that host their work, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday said digital platforms should share revenue with creators in a “fair way”. He called for online platforms to “rethink” their revenue sharing policies voluntarily, given that the government could compel them through legal means as well.
Speaking at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave 2026, Vaishnaw said, “Platforms must also share revenue in a fair way with the people who are creating the content, whether it is news persons, the conventional media, the creators sitting in far-flung areas, influencers, the professors and researchers who are disseminating their work using the platforms. Everywhere the principle now has to be set right and there has to be a fair share of revenue with the people who are creating the content”.
The minister said if original content is not fairly compensated, it could stunt the growth of science, technology, arts and literature. “I will request all the platforms to rethink your revenue sharing policies. If this is not done voluntarily, there are so many countries which have shown the path to get it done in a legal way,” he added.
His comments assume significance as they come amid growing scepticism of news publishers in several jurisdictions, including in the US and India, over concerns of copyrighted material, such as news reports, being used by firms such as OpenAI for training foundational models, without permission or payment.
This has led to court cases, including in India, where publishers — members of the DNPA, including The Indian Express, among others — have mounted a legal challenge against OpenAI over the “unlawful utilisation of copyrighted material”.
Discussions on compensating news publishers for the original work they produce goes much beyond the advent of AI platforms. The tussle initially began between publishers and social media firms like Facebook and YouTube.