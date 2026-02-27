Digital platforms must share revenue with creators in a ‘fair way’: Vaishnaw

The minister said if original content is not fairly compensated, it could stunt the growth of science, technology, arts and literature.

Reiterating his stance on compensation for content creators such as news publishers and online platforms that host their work, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday said digital platforms should share revenue with creators in a “fair way”. He called for online platforms to “rethink” their revenue sharing policies voluntarily, given that the government could compel them through legal means as well.

Speaking at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave 2026, Vaishnaw said, “Platforms must also share revenue in a fair way with the people who are creating the content, whether it is news persons, the conventional media, the creators sitting in far-flung areas, influencers, the professors and researchers who are disseminating their work using the platforms. Everywhere the principle now has to be set right and there has to be a fair share of revenue with the people who are creating the content”.