Lending apps: RBI gets 2,562 plaints

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has received 2,562 complaints against digital lending apps during the 15-month period ended March 2021.

“Complaints against DLAs – Sachet, a portal established by the Reserve Bank under State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) mechanism for registering complaints by public, has been receiving significantly increasing number of complaints against digital lending apps,” the RBI’s Working Group on digital lending said in a report.

“Majority of the complaints pertain to lending apps promoted by entities not regulated by the Reserve Bank such as companies other than NBFCs, unincorporated bodies and individuals,” the report said. Another significant chunk of complaints pertains to lending apps partnering with NBFCs especially smaller NBFCs (asset size of less than Rs 1000 crore).

Maharashtra reported the maximum number of 572 complaints, followed by Karnataka 394 complaints, Delhi 352 complaints and Haryana 314 complaints.

According to the report, 600 out of 1100 lending apps currently available are illegal apps. “And as the number of lending apps grow, this trend would spike, since a user downloading a lending app cannot identify if the app is legitimate or not. It is also likely that several copycat apps and websites will mushroom across the internet,” it said.

If a consumer uses such an app or website, it could collect the user’s personally identifiable information (PII), financial data and other sensitive details, which can then be used to compromise the user’s accounts, carry out phishing attacks and identity theft. “Apart from affecting the user, it also damages the reputation of the company that the fake app is impersonating,” the report said. “There has been a burgeoning of fake customer care scams across the internet, especially those affecting financial services and online businesses. These scams are used to collect sensitive information from users and defraud them,” it said.