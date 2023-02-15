Digital lenders should give details of recovery agent to defaulters: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said digital lenders should convey the name and other details of empanelled recovery agents authorized to contact the borrower in case of loan default at the time of sanction of loan.

If the loan turns delinquent and the recovery agent has been assigned to the borrower, the particulars of such recovery agent assigned must be communicated to the borrower through email or SMS before the recovery agent contacts the borrower for recovery, the RBI said in its FAQ on digital lending guidelines.

The RBI clarification follows reports that recovery agents rampantly resorted to illegal methods to recover defaulted loans from borrowers.

According to the RBI, in the case of delinquent loans, regulated entities (REs) can deploy a physical interface to recover loans in cash, where absolutely necessary. “In order to afford operational flexibility to REs, such transactions are exempted from the requirement of direct repayment of loan in the RE’s bank account,” the RBI said.

However, any recovery by cash should be duly reflected in the borrower’s account and REs should ensure that any fees and charges, payable to lending service providers (LSPs) are paid directly by them (REs) and are not charged by LSP to the borrower directly or indirectly from the recovery proceeds.

On floating rate loans, the central bank said annual percentage rate (APR) may be disclosed at the time of origination based on the prevailing rate as per the format of KFS (key fact statement). However, as and when the floating rate changes, only the revised APR may be disclosed to the customer via SMS or e-mail each time the revised APR becomes applicable, it said.