Digital fraud cases: RBI plans compensation up to Rs 25,000 even if victim shares OTP

A customer will be able to avail this benefit once in a lifetime for the loss of money due to such frauds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to compensate up to Rs 25,000 per case for losses arising from small-value fraudulent transactions.

Close to 65 per cent of frauds involve amounts less than Rs 50,000, and customers will be eligible to get pay-outs in fraud cases even if they have shared a one-time password (OTP).

“It is proposed to introduce a framework to compensate customers up to Rs 25,000 for loss incurred in small-value fraudulent transactions,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said. “As long as they are defrauded, whether on their own accord or anyone’s accord, no questions asked, and Rs 25,000 or 85 per cent (of the loss amount)…we will compensate them as long as it is unintended and they lost that money,” he said.