Diamond prices fall to lowest levels this two decades as lab-grown stones reshape market

Diamond prices are under pressure as synthetic stones become cheaper and more widely available, while demand for some natural diamonds weakens.

Natural diamond prices have fallen to levels not seen in more than two decades, with wholesale prices now around 30-40 per cent below their 2021 peaks. The decline comes as the diamond industry faces weaker demand, excess supply and growing competition from lab-grown stones.

Retail prices for a mainstream 1-carat natural round diamond currently range between $3,530 and $3,860.

Lab-grown diamonds have emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the natural diamond market. While chemically identical to natural diamonds, they are typically 70-85 per cent cheaper. Wholesale prices of synthetic diamonds have fallen more than 75 per cent since 2022, according to a TradingView report.

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Since March 2025, prices of lab-grown diamonds have dropped 29.9 per cent, while natural diamonds of similar quality have declined by around 4 per cent.