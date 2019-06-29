DHFL postpones financial results by two weeks, shares fall 11.75%

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Friday postponed its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2019 by two weeks. DHFL shares plunged by 11.75 per cent to Rs 72.10 on the BSE following the decision to postpone the board meeting to approve the results.

Advertising

DHFL said the postponement is due to “certain unforeseen operational engagements including non-availability of a few directors to ensure participation of all the members of the audit committee as well as the board for taking into consideration and approval of the financial results for the fourth quarter/financial year ended March 31, 2019”.

“The date of the board meeting… to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter/financial year ended March 31, 2019, and matters relating to the ensuing annual general meeting, as intimated earlier that June 29, 2019, is being postponed to July 13, 2019,” DHFL said in a filing. Earlier this week, it said it will shortly divest its full stakes in subsidiaries DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers and DHFL Pramerica Trustees.

The firm earlier this week defaulted on 60 per cent of principal repayment on its commercial papers worth Rs 375 crore. It defaulted on principal repayment on CPs worth Rs 225 crore, while the payment on rest of Rs 150 crore (40 per cent) was done. DHFL also said the balance of Rs 225 crore will be paid once the surplus cash flow position improves over the next couple of days. It has resorted to various modes of fund mop-up including stake sale in subsidiary firms to meet its debt obligations.