Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Odisha CM: Delay in clearances to discourage investors

Union Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Union Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday wrote a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik saying that the delay by the state government in providing clearances for major investments in the state will discourage investors.

The letter comes ahead of Patnaik’s New Delhi visit on Wednesday to attend a road show for inviting investors to the Make in Odisha conclave in November. The road show is expected to showcase investors the advantages of setting up industrial projects in the state. “Lack of requisite clearances for big-ticket investments… will dampen the investment climate in Odisha and send a wrong signal to the investor community,” Pradhan wrote. Pradhan’s letter mentioned that oil PSUs, NALCO, SAIL and NTPC have proposed high value projects in the state in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision- Purvodaya. Pradhan’s letter focused on a proposal worth Rs 9,785 crore to set up a 1,320-MW power station at Talcher in Angul district.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App