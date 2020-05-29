DGFT lifts export curbs on paracetamol APIs

While DGFT removed curbs on shipments of paracetamol formulation shipments on April 17, the ingredient had remained restricted until now, which meant that exporters would need no-objection certificates (NOC). (File Photo) While DGFT removed curbs on shipments of paracetamol formulation shipments on April 17, the ingredient had remained restricted until now, which meant that exporters would need no-objection certificates (NOC). (File Photo)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Thursday lifted restrictions imposed over two months ago on exports of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of painkiller and fever medication paracetamol during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move was done after the government reviewed the availability of the API and its formulations and was able to ensure that there was sufficient stock to meet domestic as well as international demand, The Indian Express has learnt.

The restrictions were first implemented on March 3 due to a shutdown in Covid-19 affected Hubei, from where the ingredients were mostly imported.

“There was a thought to remove the restrictions earlier, but the government wanted to be very sure that there was sufficient supply of the API in India. Now that there is enough production in India and data on the availability of the APIs, this was recommended and the restrictions removed,” said a senior government official on condition of anonymity.

While DGFT removed curbs on shipments of paracetamol formulation shipments on April 17, the ingredient had remained restricted until now, which meant that exporters would need no-objection certificates (NOC).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.