DGFASLI, GMB ink MoU for occupational safety, health of workers

Factory inspection body DGFASLI under the labour ministry and Gujarat Maritime Board on Wednesday inked a pact to improve working conditions in the ship recycling industry, especially in training of workers and supervisors of recycling units in Alang, Gujarat.

The Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institutes and GMB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at New Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Minister of State for Shipping Mansuksh Mandaviya, a labour ministry statement said.

Gangwar expressed hope that the activities under the MOU will bring positive changes in working of ship recycling industry and will improve the safety and health of the workers and supervisors who are employed in large number in Alang. Mandaviya highlighted the importance of the ship recycling industry, which provides employment to more than 25,000 workers and reduces about 80% rollable steel. He emphasized the importance of safety & health of workers and appreciated the activities under the MoU.

Avneesh Singh, Director General, DG FASLI and Vice Chairman, Shri Ajay Bhandoo from GMB signed the MoU. The ministry said the MOU will augment the activities in the field of OSH (occupational safety and health), especially in training of workers and supervisors of Ship Recycling Yards in Alang, Gujarat.

It will also help in improving the working conditions and quality of work life of workers, thereby improving the image of industry world-over. This will also contribute to the prevention of occupational injuries and diseases.

