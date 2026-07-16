DG Shipping advises firms to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints, through which nearly a fifth of global crude oil and a substantial share of liquefied natural gas exports pass. (File image)

In the wake of escalating security concerns in the Gulf region, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has directed shipowners, ship managers and recruitment agencies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

The DGMA advisory, issued on July 15, comes against the backdrop of a series of attacks on merchant ships and a worsening security environment in the Persian Gulf, raising fresh concerns over the safety of thousands of Indian seafarers employed on international cargo vessels.

The circular said the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers, along with the protection of Indian ships, remain central to the mandate of the maritime administration. It noted that recent attacks on merchant vessels — including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN and AL REKAYYAT — have significantly heightened the risks faced by commercial shipping operating in the conflict-affected region.