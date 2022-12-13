DeVANS enters single malt segment

DeVANS, which has been producing malt spirits in India since 1961, will add a single malt whiskey to its list of offerings. GianChand Single Malt whisky has been launched in J&K, Ladakh and Delhi, and is expected to be made available in at least 10 states soon, the company said in an official statement. The single malt whiskey is priced at Rs 4,490.

DeVANS’ first distillery was started in Jammu in 1961. It makes Godfather Beer, Kotsberg Beer, Six Fields Beer and Old Vat Whiskey. “GianChand Single Malt is a major milestone for the company, which has just completed 60 years. It is an ode to our founder Dewan Gian Chand, who envisioned DeVANS as a company with high standards of quality coupled with values and ethics,” said Prem Dewan, CMD of DeVANS.