Despite lockdown curbs, wheat procurement surpasses last year’s level

Notwithstanding the restrictions in place due to COVID-19 lockdown, procurement of wheat by government agencies has exceeded last year’s figures of 341.31 LMT to touch 341.56 LMT till May 24 during Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2020-21, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Monday.

However, procurement has been sluggish in Uttar Pradesh, which contributes a substantial quantity to central pool. This year, the procurement started from April 15 due to the lockdown.

The Ministry had set wheat procurement target of 407 LMT during RMS 2020-21 against which 76.41 per cent (341.56 LMT) has been procured so far.

Among four major states, Punjab has procured 125.84 LMT wheat – 93.21 per cent of its target of 135 LMT – till May 24. Madhya Pradesh too has procured 113 LMT wheat – 81 per cent of its revised target of 140 LMT – and its target has been revised upward from 100 LMT to 140 LMT.

However, in percentage terms, the procurement has been slightly lower in Haryana – 70.65 LMT or 74.37 per cent of its target of 95 LMT.

According to the Ministry’s statement, procurement in Haryana started “little late” on April 2020. But the pace of procurement has been much lower in Uttar Pradesh, which has procured a quantity of just 20.66 LMT or just 37 per cent of its target of 55 LMT.

