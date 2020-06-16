Despite high share of MSME a/cs, coop banks not covered under credit guarantee scheme

When contacted, Finance Ministry spokesperson Rajesh Malhotra said that details about the measures announced had been updated on the Ministry website and that an email will be sent if the query was still unanswered. (File Photo) When contacted, Finance Ministry spokesperson Rajesh Malhotra said that details about the measures announced had been updated on the Ministry website and that an email will be sent if the query was still unanswered. (File Photo)

Dinesh Gajria – the MD of Print Plus Private Limited, which manufactures paper and its products at a press in Bhiwandi employing 200 people — is having a hard time running his business amid the lockdown in spite of the slew of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) last month.

The reason — cooperative banks have not been included in the credit guarantee cover announced by the Centre. Outstanding loans to MSMEs by the urban cooperative banking sector are to the tune of Rs 82,000 crore.

The measures announced to help the MSME sector included collateral-free loan, automatic loans backed by government guarantee and updated definitions of MSMEs.

Gajria said, “Soon after we heard about the measures, we went to the cooperative bank where we have accounts. However, we were informed that only public and private sector banks had been included in the credit guarantee cover. Cooperative banks have not been covered. This is odd because nearly 70 per cent of MSMEs have accounts in cooperative banks,” said Gajria.

He added that running the press led to several difficulties, including problems of getting workers who have not left for their hometowns to reach Bhiwandi. “Trains are shut. So we ask the employees to come on Monday and stay on till Saturday. We arrange for their food and travel arrangements. This itself costs Rs 50,000 every week,” Gajria said.

Ninad Jaywant, general secretary of Chamber of Small Industry Association (COSIA), said that ever since the measures were announced by the government, he has received several queries from members of the association. “Innumerable owners of MSMEs have brought up the issue of them not being able to avail of the package because they have accounts with cooperative banks,” he added.

“While I have an account with a nationalised bank, I too started out with an account in a cooperative bank. It is more flexible in terms of loans and especially those starting out get their initial loans from cooperatives. Hence, a lot of MSMEs are linked to cooperative banks.” Jaywant said, adding that their associations in Odisha and Jharkhand are also facing similar issues.

Jyotindra Mehta, president of NAFCUB (National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies), in a letter to the Finance Minister seeking that cooperative banks be included under guarantee cover, said that outstanding loans to MSMEs by the urban cooperative banking sector is of the order of Rs 82,000 crore. The letter states, “Since the loan size of micro and small enterprises financed by UCBs are generally small, the number of such enterprises helped by the urban banks is very significant.”

Sunil Sathe, MD of Thane Janata Sahakari Bank (TJSB), said that nearly 70 per cent of their portfolio exposure was with MSMEs. “Cooperative banks are well versed with how MSMEs function and the real users will get the benefit if they are included in the list of member lending institutes (MLI).” He added that more than 1,000 MSME owners have approached him to enquire about the government measures.

“Even before the measures were announced, we had started a ‘sahyog’ scheme to help our borrowers with liquidity,” Sathe said. He added that he felt it was more the “pressure of the time available” before the measures could be announced that led to the oversight of not including cooperative banks. “It does not appear to be something done by design and we are hoping the government will soon include cooperative banks as well.” The banks have written to the Ministry in this regard.

When contacted, Finance Ministry spokesperson Rajesh Malhotra said that details about the measures announced had been updated on the Ministry website and that an email will be sent if the query was still unanswered.

An email sent to the Secretary (Financial Services) Debasish Panda for his comment went unanswered till Friday evening.

