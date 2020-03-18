Despite fourth instalment of advance tax, direct tax mop-up shrinks by over 5% in FY20 so far

Net direct tax collections had shrunk by 3.5 per cent to Rs 8.13 lakh crore during April-February in FY20, as per government data presented in Parliament Monday. (File Photo) Net direct tax collections had shrunk by 3.5 per cent to Rs 8.13 lakh crore during April-February in FY20, as per government data presented in Parliament Monday. (File Photo)

Direct tax collections have contracted by over 5 per cent to Rs 9.5 lakh crore in the April 1-March 16 period of FY20, despite the fourth instalment of the advance tax on March 15, officials said. The collections so far account for around 81 per cent of the full year direct tax target of Rs 11.7 lakh crore.

Net direct tax collections had shrunk by 3.5 per cent to Rs 8.13 lakh crore during April-February in FY20, as per government data presented in Parliament Monday. The last instalment of advance tax, which was due by March 15, was expected to improve the revenue situation but the cumulative figures so far have continued to show a contraction.

Individual and corporate taxpayers are required to pay advance tax in four instalments. By June 15, they are required to pay 15 per cent of their tax liability, 45 per cent by September 15 and then 30 per cent and 25 per cent of their liability in the next two installments due December 15 and March 15, respectively.

The economic slowdown and the corporate tax rate cut in September were expected to impact direct tax collections, Finance Ministry officials said. They also said that advance tax collections for this year should be seen keeping in mind that some companies availed the new regime this year after the corporate tax rate cut and hence, opted for a lower rate.

The Centre, though, had cut its tax targets for 2019-20 while presenting the Budget for 2020-21 accounting for the revenue loss of Rs 1.45 lakh crore due to the corporate tax rate cut. Direct tax target was revised down by Rs 1.65 lakh crore for FY20, while the estimate for indirect taxes was cut by Rs 51,016 crore.

With only a fortnight left in this fiscal, revenues from the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad se Vishwas — which was announced in the Budget last month — may not be sufficient for the government to bridge the entire revenue gap.

The revised estimate for direct taxes for this fiscal had assumed an annual growth of 2.9 per cent. With economic growth expected to take a further hit due to COVID-19 pandemic, the widening revenue gap is expected to upset the Centre’s fiscal math for this financial year. The government’s fiscal deficit target already touched 128.5 per cent of the whole-year Budget target during April-January. The deficit in the year-ago period was 121.5 per cent of the corresponding target.

