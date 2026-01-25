Despite financial headwinds, PSU discoms clear power dues faster than pvt utilities

The report indicates that public sector discoms continue to struggle with recovering the cost of supply, adding to their financial stress.

Public sector electricity distribution companies (discoms) take less time to clear dues to suppliers such as power generators than their private sector counterparts, despite the former facing significantly higher financial stress.

On the days payable parameter — which measures the average time taken by discoms to settle payments to suppliers — public sector utilities recorded 112 days, marginally lower than the all-India average of 113 days.

In contrast, private sector discoms reported higher days payable of 133 days, the 14th Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities for 2024–25, released by the Union Ministry of Power on Friday, showed.

This relatively better performance by public sector discoms on days payable stands in sharp contrast to their overall financial position, especially as private sector discoms outperform them on most other key metrics, including revenue collection, cost recovery, and aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses. The findings come amid growing concerns over the financial health of public sector discoms in India’s power sector. A majority of state-owned utilities continue to incur losses and rely heavily on borrowings to finance their operating shortfalls and accumulated liabilities. At present, the total accumulated losses of public sector discoms stand at Rs 6.77 lakh crore, while their total borrowings amount to Rs 7.11 lakh crore. These structural challenges have been acknowledged in the recently released draft National Electricity Policy 2026, which proposes a range of measures to address the persistent financial stress faced by discoms.