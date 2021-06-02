‘Despite costlier fuel, low demand pulls down truck rental prices’

A report by the Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) noted that the cost of truck rentals had fallen 5-8 per cent across key routes despite rising fuel prices as demand fell to 40-50 per cent of normal levels.

Low demand has pushed the price of truck rentals on key routes downward by 5-8 per cent in May, even as fuel prices are on the rise.

Oil marketing companies have hiked prices of diesel and petrol by about Rs 4.7 and Rs 4.1 per litre, respectively, since the beginning of May, following a 65-day freeze on price revisions when a number of states went to polls.

A report by the Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) noted that the cost of truck rentals had fallen 5-8 per cent across key routes despite rising fuel prices as demand fell to 40-50 per cent of normal levels. It said that a 10-15 per cent growth in arrival of fruits and vegetables into mandis in May helped prevent an even larger fall in truck rentals as demand crashed due to the impact of the pandemic and multiple cyclones.