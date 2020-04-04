‘Delivering over 60 lakh LPG cylinders daily’

Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan said 60 lakh LPG cylinders were being delivered daily. (Express photo by Amarjeet Singh) Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan said 60 lakh LPG cylinders were being delivered daily. (Express photo by Amarjeet Singh)

LPG products including cylinders are being delivered to customers across the country without interruption, according to a release by the Petroleum Ministry.

“Our team is doing great work in ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies to all households in every corner of the country. More than 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered every day,” said Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

