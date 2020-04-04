Follow Us:
Friday, April 03, 2020
COVID19

‘Delivering over 60 lakh LPG cylinders daily’

“Our team is doing great work in ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies to all households in every corner of the country. More than 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered every day,” said Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: April 4, 2020 12:38:19 am
lpg gas price hiked, lpg gas price in new delhi, lpg gas price in mumbai, lpg gas price in kolkata, lpg gas price in chennai, indane lpg cylinder, lpg gas prices revised, lpg gas price february 2020, what is the cost of lpg cylinder now, how much does an lpg cylinder cost, oil and gas sector news, business news Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan said 60 lakh LPG cylinders were being delivered daily. (Express photo by Amarjeet Singh)

LPG products including cylinders are being delivered to customers across the country without interruption, according to a release by the Petroleum Ministry.

“Our team is doing great work in ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies to all households in every corner of the country. More than 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered every day,” said Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement