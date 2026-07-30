Entire Gurugram-Jaipur corridor on NH-48 likely to go barrier-less from August 1

The MLFF is already active on Daulatpura and Manoharpura toll plazas of NH-48. (file photo)

Come August 1 and commuters will no longer have to stop at any toll plaza to pay user fees while travelling through the Gurugram-Jaipur corridor of National Highway 48 (NH-48).

The corridor is set to become a completely barrier-less system starting Saturday.

Officials said that the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system on Shahjahanpur toll plaza in Rajasthan is likely to go live on August 1.

The MLFF is already active on Daulatpura and Manoharpura toll plazas of NH-48. Shahjahanpur was the last toll gate in the entire Gurugram-Jaipur corridor without the system in place.

The 270-km section on NH-48 is one of the busiest among all national highways.