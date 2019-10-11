Delhi HC asks Bhushan Steel ex-chairman to go to trial court for bail

Granting seven days protection from arrest to Bhushan Steel’s former chairman Brij Bhushan Singal and his daughter-in-law Ritu, summoned as accused in a fraud case, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked them to go before a trial court for bail.

Brij Bhushan Singal (82) and his son Neeraj Singal are accused of siphoning off Bhushan Steel Ltd’s funds.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, however, made it clear that the seven days of interim protection to the two is from the date of the decision of the trial court on their bail plea. It said that the protection is only in case the trial court’s decision on their bail pleas goes against them.

The direction and interim order came on the anticipatory bail pleas of Brij Bhushan and Ritu, who were summoned by the trial to appear before it on October 14, along with 286 others.

Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, along with central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul and Anurag Ahluwalia, argued that the apprehension of the accused that they will be arrested when they appear before the trial court was unfounded.

The SG also contended that the trial court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the SFIO in the case, after which the summons were issued.