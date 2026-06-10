Delhi data centre fire impacts Google Cloud services in India

Network traffic to Google Cloud originating from New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and surrounding areas is experiencing elevated latency and degraded network quality due to a fire at a third-party data centre in Delhi that the company relies on. The company said there was no workaround at the time.

“A fire at a third-party data center facility required an emergency power shutdown of networking equipment, isolating a non-compute local Point of Presence (POP) in Delhi and reducing available network capacity in the metro area,” Google cloud said on its status page, adding that customers may experience slightly elevated latency and non-optimal network routing into Google Cloud until the affected facility is fully restored.

Google Cloud, one of the world’s largest cloud ⁠providers, competes with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. It is used to run artificial intelligence tools, among other things.

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“We rerouted significant traffic from the impacted facility in Delhi to address reduced local serving capabilities. As a result, a subset of Hybrid Connectivity and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) customers may be impacted by the routing changes made to address reduced local, latency-optimized serving capabilities in Delhi. Affected customers may experience intermittent latency spikes due to demand exceeding capacity across Indian metros and regional ISPs (internet service provider),” Google Cloud said.

Customers may experience slightly elevated latency and non-optimal network routing into Google Cloud Customers may experience slightly elevated latency and non-optimal network routing into Google Cloud

“We are investigating additional traffic mitigations and Internet Edge peering augmentation to alleviate the latency issues affecting our customers,” it added.

Internet Edge peering augmentation is the expansion of direct network interconnections at the edge of an internet service provider, cloud, or enterprise network. It involves adding bandwidth or new geographic nodes to bypass third-party transit providers, thereby reducing latency, preventing traffic congestion, and improving service resilience.

Heat intensive operations

Fire incidents have surged sharply in Delhi-NCR in the last few days, driven by overloaded electrical systems and continuous air conditioning usage during extreme summer heatwaves. Last week, a fire broke out at ST Telemedia’s data centre in Greater Kailash-1, which operated out of a building owned by Tata Communications. It resulted in services of broadband service providers’ and tech companies’ facing disruptions, along with damage to property.

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Data centres are heat intensive operations due to the constant computing being carried out by servers. As a result, such facilities require intense cooling through air conditioners, and in summer times, when the energy demand reaches its peak, it could result in some malfunctioning within a data centre’s electrical systems, industry experts said.

This spike in fire incidents, in some cases, is also exacerbated by building code violations, as was the case of a recent incident at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, where a fire broke out. The incident killed 22 people, and the building was operating in violation of several norms.