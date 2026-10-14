Why FASTag at Delhi Airport arrivals? NHAI tells banks not to allow entry restrictions

Officials say FASTag is only a payment system and can’t be used for enforcing the entry restrictions

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
2 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 05:53 PM IST
The Delhi Airport offers a 8-minutes of free waiting time for private vehicles at lane 3 of terminal 3 arrival.The Delhi Airport offers a 8-minutes of free waiting time for private vehicles at lane 3 of terminal 3 arrival. (File Photo)
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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken cognizance of complaints regarding the use of FASTag for parking fee payments at the Delhi Airport. Officials said it was recently learnt that only vehicles with active FASTag were being allowed at the arrival lane of terminal 3, while others were being diverted to the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP). This causes many vehicles to exhaust the 8-minutes of free waiting time.

Officials said that FASTag is only a payment system, and it cannot be used for enforcing the entry restrictions. “It is about the purpose for which it is being used. FASTag is a payment instrument for parking facilities at airports and cannot be used as a means of enforcing entry restriction. The matter has been taken cognizance of and the authority has directed the IDFC Bank, which operates at the airport, to ensure that the system is only used for the payment and discontinue it from any such restriction,” said the official. Other acquirer banks of airport parking have also received similar directions from the authority.

The Delhi Airport offers a 8-minutes of free waiting time for private vehicles at lane 3 of terminal 3 arrival. This was introduced in October 2024 to reduce traffic congestion by ensuring a steady flow of vehicles in and out of the pickup lane. After 8-minutes, it charges Rs 250 for 9-13 minutes and Rs 500 for over 13 minutes of parking.

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Making FASTag mandatory for entry into the arrival lane is inconvenient for mostly the residents of Delhi-NCR, as many vehicles do not have an active FASTag, or FASTag with sufficient balance because they do not need to use toll plazas for commuting within the city, the official said.

Many users across the social media platform X have shared their grievances regarding payment of parking fees at the airport.

“The Delhi Airport may have an exit infrastructure like Delhi Railway Station, where all vehicles, irrespective of FASTag, are allowed to enter in the area and charged as per time limit at the exit,” the official said.

Apart from toll charges at the national highways, FASTag is used for payment of parking fees in different parts of the cities as well.

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Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

 

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