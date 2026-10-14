Why FASTag at Delhi Airport arrivals? NHAI tells banks not to allow entry restrictions

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken cognizance of complaints regarding the use of FASTag for parking fee payments at the Delhi Airport. Officials said it was recently learnt that only vehicles with active FASTag were being allowed at the arrival lane of terminal 3, while others were being diverted to the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP). This causes many vehicles to exhaust the 8-minutes of free waiting time.

Officials said that FASTag is only a payment system, and it cannot be used for enforcing the entry restrictions. “It is about the purpose for which it is being used. FASTag is a payment instrument for parking facilities at airports and cannot be used as a means of enforcing entry restriction. The matter has been taken cognizance of and the authority has directed the IDFC Bank, which operates at the airport, to ensure that the system is only used for the payment and discontinue it from any such restriction,” said the official. Other acquirer banks of airport parking have also received similar directions from the authority.