Coming in 2030: Inter-terminal train at Delhi airport for swift, seamless passenger movement

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is likely to be equipped with an automated people mover (APM) or inter-terminal rapid rail connectivity by 2030, bringing it at par with some of the leading global airports where passengers can move swiftly between terminals using driverless trains. According to the airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the estimated project cost is likely to be around Rs 3,500 crore.

Currently, passengers transferring between the three terminals of the IGIA — the country’s largest airport with three passenger terminals and four runways — have to exit one terminal and then proceed to the other terminal by road. While terminals 3 and 2 are close by, getting from these to terminal 1 usually takes about 15-20 minutes by road, and even longer during peak hours and VIP movements.

The APM, which has been in planning for years, is part of IGIA’s proposed master plan till 2036, when the airport expects to have a passenger handling capacity of 125 million per year, which could be further increased to 129 million. IGIA’s current passenger handling capacity stands at 106 million per year. The plan has been submitted to the government for stakeholder consultations and approval. As per the Operation, Management and Development Agreement (OMDA) for the Delhi airport, the masterplan is required to be updated every 10 years.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker on Tuesday expressed confidence that the intra-airport transit system would be ready by 2030, adding that its design and other modalities are under finalisation. The APM system will be 7.3 km in length, and will have six stations — terminal 1 station, three stations at various locations in Aerocity, a cargo area station, and terminal 3 station, which will also serve terminal 2.

According to Panicker, APM stations for terminal 1 and terminal 3, and one of its Aerocity stations will be built adjacent to existing stations of Delhi Metro lines, which would allow passengers and those working at the airport the option to transfer between the APM and Delhi Metro almost seamlessly. While the APM is likely to be free for passengers transiting between terminals to catch connecting flights, DIAL is yet to take a call on whether the non-passenger riders will have to pay for using the system.

The AMP track will be elevated for 5.3 km, and at grade for the remaining 2 km. The total travel time between terminal 1 and 3 will be 13 minutes, and the airport operator plans to run APM trains at a 10-minute frequency. DIAL estimates the initial daily ridership on the APM to be 55,000, expecting it to eventually rise to 85,000.

Speaking on other facets of the new 10-year masterplan for the Delhi airport, Panicker said that terminal 1’s capacity will be increased to 45 million passengers per annum from the current 42 million, while terminal 2’s capacity will remain stable at 14 million passengers. Both the terminals will continue to cater only to domestic airlines.

Story continues below this ad

IGIA’s largest terminal — terminal 3 — will see significant capacity augmentation. Its domestic passenger handling capacity is expected to rise to 27 million from the current 19 million, while international passenger capacity will go up to 39 million per year from the prevailing 31 million. A new pier is planned to be built at terminal 3 to boost its capacity, which will take the total number of piers at the terminal to five. The new pier and related works under the masterplan are expected to cost about Rs 2,500 crore, as per DIAL’s estimates.

Other capacity expansion works proposed under the masterplan include additional check-in counters, security screening machines, and parking stands. The three terminals together have 230 parking stands at present; the number will increase to about 260, as per the masterplan. DIAL also plans to undertake road widening projects as well as add parking space at IGIA.

IGIA currently handles around 1,450 daily air traffic movements (ATMs) — each landing and take-off is counted as a separate ATM — which are expected to increase to 1,700 by next summer. Under the 2036 masterplan, the ATMs are pegged to reach 2,100 a day. DIAL estimates IGIA’s passenger traffic to rise from around 79 million in 2025-26 to 125 million in 2035-36, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The operator expects domestic passenger traffic to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% — from about 57 million in 2025-26 to about 86 million in 2035-36 — and international traffic to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% — from almost 22 million to a little over 39 million by 2035-36.