Dec 31 last date to link PAN, Aadhaar

The income Tax Department, in a public message on Sunday, announced that it is mandatory for taxpayers to link their PAN with Aadhaar by the end of this year.

“Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December, 2019,” the department said.

The message, which comes two weeks before the deadline, said it is mandatory to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

Earlier this year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued an order stating that the deadline to link the permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar was extended till December 31. Previously, the deadline for this linkage was September 30. The CBDT frames policy for the I-T Department.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as “constitutionally valid” and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income-tax Act states that every person having a PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities. Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, while PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T Department to a person, firm or entity.

