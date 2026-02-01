Debt-to-GDP target set at 55.6% for FY27, nominal GDP growth pegged at 10%

In the first year of the finance ministry’s pivot to the debt-to-GDP ratio as its primary fiscal target, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government will aim to bring down the ratio to 55.6% in 2026-27 from 56.1% this year, with the country’s nominal GDP assumed to grow by 10% to Rs 393 lakh crore.

“A declining debt-to-GDP ratio will gradually free up resources for priority sector expenditure by reducing the outgo on interest payments,” Sitharaman said in Parliament while presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27.

The debt-to-GDP target for next year is higher than economists’ expectations of around 55%.

The move to debt-to-GDP comes after more than two decades of the Indian government targeting a reduction in the fiscal deficit. Mooted last year, the debt target has a medium-term goal of 50% by 2030-31 in a band of 49-51%. To be sure, global agencies, including ratings firms like S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch, focus on the general government debt as a percentage of GDP, which includes the debt of state governments.