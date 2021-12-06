Deadline nears, over 3 crore ITRs filed so far: almost half of total from last fiscal year

Over 3 crore income tax returns have been filed so far on the new e-filing portal for assessment year 2021-22 (financial year 2020-21). The Income Tax Department in a statement issued on Sunday urged taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax returns for AY 2021-22 at the earliest.

To put the numbers in perspective, the total number of income tax returns filed in financial year 2020-21 were 7.38 crore, as per government data. In 2019-20, 6.78 crore income tax returns were filed including revised returns, while in 2018-19, 6.74 crore ITRs were filed.

As of December 3, ITR filing has increased to 3.03 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22. Over 52% of these ITRs are filed using the online ITR form on the portal, the tax department said.

As many as 2.69 crore returns have been e-verified, of which more than 2.28 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP. In November, 48 per cent of the verified ITRs 1, 2 and 4 have been processed on the same day. Of the verified ITRs more than 2.11 crore ITRs have been processed and over 82.80 lakh refunds for AY22 have been issued.

The Income Tax Department has urged all taxpayers to view their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of the TDS and tax payments. “It is important for taxpayers to cross check the data in the AIS statement with their Bank passbook, interest certificate, Form 16 and Capital gains statement from brokerages in case of purchase and sale of equity/Mutual funds etc,” it said.

The government has extended the due date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal twice. The due date for ITRs for individuals whose accounts are not to be audited was extended to December 31 from September 30, while that for companies was extended to February 15, 2022 from the earlier extended deadline of November 30.

The new income tax portal, http://www.incometax.gov.in, which was launched on June 7, has faced glitches since its launch. The Finance Ministry had on August 23 “summoned” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain the issues resulting in disruption of the portal developed by the software major. In the meeting with Parekh on August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed “deep disappointment” over persisting glitches for more than two months after portal launch and was given a deadline of September 15 to Infosys to resolve the issues. In October, the income tax department had stated that a number of technical issues in the new income tax portal have been resolved and the performance of the portal has substantially stabilised.