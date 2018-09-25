Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Deadline for filing ITR, audit report extended till October 15

Deadline for filing ITR, audit report extended till October 15

This is applicable for businesses with an annual turnover of Rs 2 crore, which are also required to get their accounts audited by a chartered accountant.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 5:12:12 am
However, the extension is only on filing as September 30 continues to be the deadline for paying taxes. (Representational)
Related News

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the deadline for filing income-tax returns and audit reports for the assessment year 2018-19 by another 15 days to October 15 for certain classes of taxpayers. This is applicable for businesses with an annual turnover of Rs 2 crore, which are also required to get their accounts audited by a chartered accountant. However, the extension is only on filing as September 30 continues to be the deadline for paying taxes.

The return forms released by the I-T department earlier had asked for details related to GST. Given that it is the first year for I-T filers after the new indirect tax regime came in, many tax practitioners had petitioned the board to provide more time. “Given that July 31 due date was extended to August 31, changes in tax return form as well as the utility for tax return form and various changes in GST, this is a welcome move,” Samir Kanabar, tax partner, EY India, said

“It is indispensable for an entity to reconcile the figures, of turnover, input tax credit and output tax liability, appearing in the books of account with the figures reported in GST returns,” Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann.com, said. Extension would provide additional time to reconcile the records and report the correct figures, as any mismatch would result in wrong reporting in income-tax returns and tax audit report, he added.  —FE

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the women screenwriters behind some Hollywood classics
Watch Now
Meet the women screenwriters behind some Hollywood classics
Buzzing Now
Advertisement