DDA Housing Scheme 2021 draw result: Here’s how to watch it

DDA Housing Scheme Draw Result 2021: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is holding a draw for its housing scheme for the year 2021 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 11:00 am onwards. The allotment will be based on a random number generation system and is is going to be live streamed through its website – dda.webcast.ml and on YouTube.

The flats on offer under this scheme for various categories are at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini.

“The Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10, from 11 am onwards. The draw will be based on a random number-generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA,” news agency PTI reported citing a DDA statement on Tuesday.

Over 33,000 applications were submitted till February 16, 2021 – the last date for the scheme. The DDA Housing Scheme 2021 was launched on January 2, 2021, with 1,354 flats on offer.

It had received payment from over 22,500 applicants.

Of the 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category. A maximum number of 757 flats have been offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

The scheme is completely online, done through newly-developed AWAAS software of the DDA from the processing of application to possession of flats.

In HIG, low-income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS)/janta categories, the number of flats on offer are – 254; 52 and 291.

The HIG flats are available in three bedrooms, hall and kitchen (BHK) and two BHK categories; while MIG ones are in the two BHK category.

The last DDA housing scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories — 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

(with PTI inputs)