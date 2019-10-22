Data Security Council launches national repository ‘TechSagar’

In what could enable targeted search of India’s capabilities across technologies such as internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, etc, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), in partnership with the National Cyber Security Coordinator’s office, unveiled a platform that will enlist businesses and research entities working across 25 such areas.

“… global average is that the losses due to cyber crime globally is 2.5 per cent of GDP, that is the scale that we are talking of…our aspirations of growing to $5 trillion economy by 2025 are being seriously threatened by the losses due to cyber crimes. In order to combat the growing threat from cybercrime, there is an urgent need to collaborate and develop Cyber Technology capabilities in India,” said Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator of India.

He said that the repository, called TechSagar, will facilitate new opportunities for businesses and academia to collaborate, connect and innovate in future.

The platform, TechSagar, will provide actionable insights about capabilities of various companies and startups, academia and research. It will allow targeted search, granular navigation and drilldown methods using more than 3,000 niche capabilities. The repository currently features over 4,000 entities.

TechSagar will be frequently updated with new entities and information to maintain its relevancy and usefulness. Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI, said: “Cyber technology capabilities have become central to our National strategic outlook and there was an urgent need for developing TechSagar. Start-ups, enterprises, academia, researchers, and R&D institutes in the country need to synergise their efforts and work in tandem to make India a Technology leader”.