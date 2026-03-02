Data flows: India, EU kick can down the road, to review later
As the issue of cross-border data flows — the movement of information across national boundaries, which is essential for modern global commerce — remained unresolved during talks concluded earlier this year, India and the EU have decided to tackle it within five years of the free trade agreement (FTA) coming into effect, according to the deal text released late Friday.
“The parties shall reassess within five years of the date of entry into force of this Agreement the need for inclusion of additional provisions, including on the free flow of data, into this agreement,” the digital trade chapter of the legal text said. The approach towards Cross-border data flows differs sharply between developed and developing economies.
International trade experts said little progress made on cross-border trade regulations under the deal indicate that core disagreements remain, as Indian and EU’s data protection legislation is evolving. There is a wait and watch approach since several issues are due to be discussed in the WTO, they said. This means Indian IT exporters will have to keep finding hectic workarounds for individual projects.
“The inclusion of this review clause is an indication that key rules like those on cross-border data flows had to be set aside to prioritise the FTA’s conclusion. Though since India’s data protection laws and rules are relatively new, this period offers an opportunity to build a strong practice on their effective implementation. But difficulties might still return during a future review if India’s legal framework is assessed as inadequate to the EU’s requirements or the issue of customs duties on electronic transmission is brought up,” Shantanu Singh, an international trade lawyer, said.a
Given the fragmented global approach, cross-border data governance remains among the most debated issues in digital trade talks. Understanding how different economies balance data sovereignty with economic openness is essential to assessing the future of digital trade and global data flows, a report on digital trade by the Centre for WTO Studies, IIFT said.
“The digital trade chapter of India-EU FTA reflects the geo-strategic nature of the FTA. Since regulations on data flows are still emerging on both sides, the agreement does not have regulatory commitments on data flows. For India and EU digital trade to progress with ease, there is a need for some flow of data with trust, which has not been achieved through the text. The review provision indicated that there was a drive on both sides, and that is why they have kept a window open,” Arpita Mukherjee, Professor, ICRIER said.
