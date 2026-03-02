Data flows: India, EU kick can down the road, to review later

The review provision indicated that there was a drive on both sides, and that is why they have kept a window open,” Arpita Mukherjee, Professor, ICRIER said.

As the issue of cross-border data flows — the movement of information across national boundaries, which is essential for modern global commerce — remained unresolved during talks concluded earlier this year, India and the EU have decided to tackle it within five years of the free trade agreement (FTA) coming into effect, according to the deal text released late Friday.

“The parties shall reassess within five years of the date of entry into force of this Agreement the need for inclusion of additional provisions, including on the free flow of data, into this agreement,” the digital trade chapter of the legal text said. The approach towards Cross-border data flows differs sharply between developed and developing economies.