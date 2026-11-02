Darius Khambata declines reappointment to Tata Trusts, questions failure of RBI engagement

In a significant development in the escalating Tata Trusts power struggle, senior advocate Darius Khambata has decided not to seek reappointment as a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), raising fresh questions about the internal dynamics of the institutions controlling the Tata group.

In a letter addressed to Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and Tata Trusts, Khambata has conveyed that he does not wish to continue as a trustee. His decision comes at a critical juncture, with his term due to end on November 9 and the dispute over the proposed listing of Tata Sons showing little sign of resolution.

More significantly, Khambata has expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the Trusts’ engagement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), indicating that efforts to find an alternative to listing Tata Sons have failed to produce a convincing regulatory solution.

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Referring to the “astounding events” in August and September, he said that discussions with the RBI had, unfortunately, failed to produce any meaningful progress or satisfactory outcome in demonstrating how Tata Sons could implement the transparency and disclosure standards of a listed company, either by giving up its CIC status or by restructuring its operations to avoid the last-resort option of a stock market listing. He termed the September 17 board meeting that okayed a 5-year extension for N Chandrasekaran and listing of Tata Sons as “a day that will live in infamy”.

One reason for his decision to leave Tata Trusts could be that he would be voted out when his reappointment proposal is taken up on November 9, sources said. Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan have been opposing Noel Tata’s proposals in Tata Trusts. Earlier, four trustees including Noel Tata, Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat had defended the restructuring proposal sent by Tata Trusts to avoid listing.

Khambata also supported the September 11, 2025, decision that preserved the Trusts’ veto rights for Noel Tata.

Khambata’s exit is important because it exposes the central dilemma confronting Noel Tata and the trustees opposing a stock market listing of Tata Sons. While the Trusts have consistently argued that the company should remain unlisted, they have struggled to demonstrate how it could meet the regulator’s requirements without going public.

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The RBI had rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC) in September, effectively putting the company back on the path towards listing. Tata Sons board had pursued deregistration as a means of retaining its unlisted status.

Tata Trusts, which collectively hold around 66% of Tata Sons, have opposed the listing and pushed for alternative arrangements. The Trusts have argued that the RBI’s rejection of the deregistration application did not amount to an explicit direction to undertake an IPO and that the company should explore other legally permissible options.

One proposal involved restructuring Tata Sons through a merger with two group companies, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers. The proposed restructuring was intended to transform Tata Sons from a holding company into a holding-cum-operating company, potentially taking it outside the regulatory framework applicable to upper-layer NBFCs and allowing it to remain unlisted.

However, the proposal has triggered another round of confrontation within the Trusts. Vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have questioned the manner in which the restructuring proposal was pursued, alleging that they were excluded from important discussions and decision-making. They have also raised concerns over the implications of the proposal for the charitable status of the Trusts.

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The differences became particularly visible after the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting, when the board decided to proceed with the listing process and approved a five-year extension for chairman N Chandrasekaran. Noel Tata opposed the listing decision, while Srinivasan supported it.

The disagreement has since spilled into the governance of the charitable trusts and proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner who has put a restraining order on SRTT.

Khambata’s decision is especially significant given his earlier position on the listing question. In November 2025, he had publicly rejected suggestions of a takeover or coup within Tata Trusts, saying he had supported Noel Tata’s elevation as chairman. He had also made clear his opposition to listing Tata Sons.

His latest communication, however, indicates that the failure to secure a meaningful outcome from the RBI engagement has become a major concern. While his decision does not necessarily signal a change in his position on the desirability of keeping Tata Sons unlisted, it underscores the difficulty of finding a workable alternative to the regulatory route.

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For Noel Tata, Khambata’s exit comes at an uncomfortable moment. Tata is already dealing with dissent within the two principal trusts, questions over the proposed restructuring and uncertainty over the future composition of their boards. The departure of a senior legal voice from the Trusts could further complicate efforts to build consensus on the future of Tata Sons.