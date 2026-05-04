DAE, Power Ministry at odds over civil nuclear projects’ supervision

As India moves to expand the civil nuclear power sector by allowing private participation through the recently passed SHANTI Act, there are two divergent views within the top levels of the government over the jurisdictional administration of this strategic sector.

The question is this: whether to continue with the Department of Atomic Energy’s (DAE) overall control over the nuclear sector or tangentially allow the Ministry of Power the authority to supervise certain types of new civil nuclear projects.

Currently, the DAE, under the Prime Minister’s Office, is the administrative authority for matters that are related to nuclear power.

However, there is an emerging view that new civil nuclear projects developed by private players should be brought within the ambit of the Ministry of Power, even as legacy nuclear power projects will continue to remain under the administrative control of DAE, The Indian Express has learnt.