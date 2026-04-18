DA hike: Cabinet approves 2% increase in dearness allowance for Central govt employees

Dearness allowance (DA) is announced twice a year based on inflation data measured through the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). (File Photo)

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.

Dearness allowance (DA) is announced twice a year based on inflation data measured through the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).

The announcement comes amid wider concerns over the delay in the hike, with government employees seeking the release of the allowance and clearance of three months’ arrears.