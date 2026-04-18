DA hike: Cabinet approves 2% increase in dearness allowance for Central govt employees

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.
Dearness allowance (DA) is announced twice a year based on inflation data measured through the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).
The announcement comes amid wider concerns over the delay in the hike, with government employees seeking the release of the allowance and clearance of three months’ arrears.
The last DA hike was approved on October 1, 2025, when the Union Cabinet sanctioned a 3% increase, raising Dearness Allowance from 55% to 58% of basic pay. This revision was made effective from July 1, 2025, and employees received arrears for the intervening months along with subsequent salary payments. The hike followed the routine biannual revision cycle and was based on inflation trends reflected in the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW).