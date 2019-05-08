Cyclone Fani: Insurers brace for claims, IRDAI seeks quick action

Insurance companies are bracing for claims of up to Rs 1,000 crore resulting from cyclone Fani that devastated parts of Odisha. Insurance regulator IRDAI also stepped in on Tuesday and asked insurers to “initiate immediate action to ensure that all reported claims are registered and eligible claims are settled expeditiously”.

According to insurance circles, claims have already started coming in, though insurance penetration is very low in the state. Insurers who have so far received highest Intimation for long term home insurance policy and SME policies, have started setting up special help desks to speed up settlement.

“A suitably simplified process/procedure including relaxations in the usual requirements wherever feasible may be considered to expedite claims settlement,” IRDAI informed the insurers. “With regard to claims involving loss of life, where difficulty is experienced in obtaining a death certificate due to non-recovery of body etc, the process followed in the case of Chennai floods in 2015 may be considered,” the regulator said.

“Though cyclone Fani has now almost disappeared and waters are receding, there is damage across the state as some areas have experienced heavy rainfall and heavy winds. SBI General is doing its part to extend a helping hand to its customers in the affected region by implementing a smooth, error free process. In order to expedite the claims process further, we have set up a special helpdesk to service the policyholders and appointed officers to oversee the claim settlement process,” said Rikhil Shah, CFO, SBI General Insurance.

Insurers have already started getting claim intimations pertaining to commercial lines and motor. They are also expecting claims covered under crop insurance. “Details of offices/special camps set up for the purpose may be publicized… to enable immediate filing of claims,” IRDAI said.

Insurers said the size of claims could not be established right now since the update is pending from the surveyors. “Tentatively the average size of claims would be around Rs 2-2.5 lakh. There is power outage in Bhubaneswar and cellular networks are down,” Shah said.

“It is usually during a natural disaster that true humanity is seen. Almost everyone is seen trying to help everyone, and that brings about unity,” said an insurance official.

Insurance companies are likely to escape with minimum claims as most properties, especially houses, and crop were not covered for insurance in Orissa. Many of the claims may not result in payout as witnessed in the previous cases. In Kerala floods in August last year, most of the claims came from property, automobiles, resorts, restaurants and small units. Though total claims crossed over Rs 1,500 crore, all these claims did not result in cash payout.

The country had seen a spate of natural calamities in the last 5-6 years. Insurance companies received claims amounting to Rs 4,800 crore after the Chennai floods in December 2015. Insurers suffered losses of over Rs 4,000 crore in two other natural disasters — J&K floods and cyclone Hudhud in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha — that wreaked havoc in 2014. While Jammu & Kashmir floods led to insured losses of around Rs 1,500 crore, the losses due to Hudhud are estimated around Rs 2,500 crore. All these claims were settled by insurers.

When the cyclone Hudhud hit Andhra Pradesh, insured losses amounted to just 7.5 per cent of the total loss. J&K flood insured losses were just 6.5 per cent of the total loss.

According to a Swiss Re report, global insured losses from natural catastrophe events in 2018 were US $ 76 billion, the fourth highest on sigma records. More than 60 per cent resulted from so-called “secondary” perils. The combined insurance losses from natural disasters in 2017 and 2018, meanwhile, were US $ 219 billion, the highest-ever for a two-year period. Here too, more than half of the losses were due to secondary perils.

Munich Re said Asia was the worst-affected continent in terms of the number of events. It accounted for 43 per cent of all events worldwide and for 74 per cent of fatalities in 2018. Overall losses came to $59 billion.