Crude tanker rates go through the roof amid West Asia conflict

Shipowners are wary of sending vessels into the Gulf amid escalating security risks. (File Photo)

Freight rates for crude tankers have spiked dramatically and doubled over the week as the conflict in West Asia continues to unsettle traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil shipping corridor, pushing up crude oil prices.

Adding to the woes, insurance cover has become both costlier and harder to secure with insurers cancelling war risk cover.

Daily earnings for a very large crude carrier (VLCC) on the benchmark Middle East-China route hit a record high and nearly doubled $423,000 on Monday in a week, marking an unprecedented surge, according to Lloyd’s List data. It was $218,000 per day last week.