Crude oil futures rise 0.85% on global cues

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 2.64 per cent, to USD 63.36 per barrel, while Brent crude, climbed 2.04 per cent at USD 69.16. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 2.64 per cent, to USD 63.36 per barrel, while Brent crude, climbed 2.04 per cent at USD 69.16.

Crude oil futures traded 0.85 per cent higher at Rs 4,037 per barrel in futures market on Wednesday as speculators raised bets, taking positive cues from global market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in January rose Rs 34, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 4,037 per barrel in a business turnover of 2,234 lots.

Likewise, the oil for delivery in February was trading Rs 29, or 0.72 per cent, higher at Rs 4,035 per barrel in 114 lots, a PTI report said.

Analysts said, speculators created fresh positions on the back of a firm trend overseas where crude surged to over three-year high, backed by OPEC-led output cuts, a dip in the US rig count and expectations US crude inventories fell for an eighth week supported prices at futures trade here.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 2.64 per cent, to USD 63.36 per barrel, while Brent crude, climbed 2.04 per cent at USD 69.16.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App