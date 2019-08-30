Credit flow from the NBFC sector falls 24%

Toggle Menu
Credit flow from systemically important non-deposit taking NBFCs (net of bank credit to NBFCs) declined from Rs 304,600 crore in 2017-18 to a negative Rs 39,700 crore in 2018-19.

In contrast, there was a sharp increase in commercial paper issuances, coupled with higher accommodation by four all India financial institutions (AIFIs) regulated by the Reserve Bank.

With the collapse of the IL&FS group and resultant liquidity crunch in the financial sector, credit flow from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to the commercial sector plunged around 24 per cent to Rs 934,200 crore in FY2019 from a high Rs 11,60,300 crore in FY2018, the Reserve Bank of India has said.

“The Reserve Bank proposes to strengthen the asset-liability management (ALM) framework for NBFCs,” it said. In its annual report on Thursday, the RBI said the decline in flows from non-banks was mainly on account of lower flows from non-deposit taking systemically important NBFCs (net of bank credit to NBFCs) and housing finance companies, particularly in the aftermath of IL&FS event.

Moreover, lower issuances of debt and equity instruments by non-financial entities and lower investment by LIC in corporate debt, infrastructure and social sector also resulted in lowering financial flows in 2018-19 from their levels a year ago, it said.

