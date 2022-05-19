CPSEs to get powers to sell arms, exit JVs

The Union Cabinet Wednesday empowered the boards of the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to privatise, disinvest or close their subsidiaries and stakes in joint ventures. The move will give a fillip to the government’s efforts to unlock capital, which are either stuck or sub-optimally employed in state assets, and put these into more productive use.

Many large profit-making CPSEs like Coal India, ONGC and NTPC have valuable subsidiaries or JV partnerships. The Cabinet decision will enable them to monetise parts of these assets without having to secure the approval of the Cabinet or go through the process involving the administrative ministries and/or the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam).

The move is also expected to reduce the burden on Dipam, which will could now focus on privatisation of holding companies or parent CPSEs. Currently, there are about 380 PSEs (including subsidiaries), 20-30 per cent of which may be closed for being sick or unviable. The government has made it clear that except for the sake of having its minimum presence in the four strategic sectors, other companies in the strategic sectors and all in non-strategic sectors will be privatised or closed. Currently, CPSE Boards do not have powers for disinvestment/closure of their subsidiaries or units or stake in JVs, except some limited powers given to Maharatna PSEs for minority stake disinvestment of shareholding in their subsidiaries. —FE