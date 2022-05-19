scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

CPSEs to get powers to sell arms, exit JVs

The move will give a fillip to the government’s efforts to unlock capital, which are either stuck or sub-optimally employed in state assets, and put these into more productive use.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 5:49:09 am
The move is also expected to reduce the burden on Dipam, which will could now focus on privatisation of holding companies or parent CPSEs.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday empowered the boards of the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to privatise, disinvest or close their subsidiaries and stakes in joint ventures. The move will give a fillip to the government’s efforts to unlock capital, which are either stuck or sub-optimally employed in state assets, and put these into more productive use.

Many large profit-making CPSEs like Coal India, ONGC and NTPC have valuable subsidiaries or JV partnerships. The Cabinet decision will enable them to monetise parts of these assets without having to secure the approval of the Cabinet or go through the process involving the administrative ministries and/or the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam).

The move is also expected to reduce the burden on Dipam, which will could now focus on privatisation of holding companies or parent CPSEs. Currently, there are about 380 PSEs (including subsidiaries), 20-30 per cent of which may be closed for being sick or unviable. The government has made it clear that except for the sake of having its minimum presence in the four strategic sectors, other companies in the strategic sectors and all in non-strategic sectors will be privatised or closed. Currently, CPSE Boards do not have powers for disinvestment/closure of their subsidiaries or units or stake in JVs, except some limited powers given to Maharatna PSEs for minority stake disinvestment of shareholding in their subsidiaries. —FE

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement