Covid health claims of Rs 10,703 cr pending before insurers despite HC, Irdai directive

The big rise in claims even forced some insurance companies to stop issuing health policies for some periods. Many companies were even forced to go slow on issuing term policies as death claims also shot up.

With insurance claims going through the roof amid the Covid pandemic, insurance companies are sitting on almost one-third of the claims submitted by patients since the pandemic hit the country in the beginning of 2020-21.

Over 3.06 lakh Covid claims for Rs 10,703 crore are pending before insurance companies as of August 6, indicating the pressure being faced by insurers despite Delhi High Court and Irdai, directing insurance firms to complete the settlement of Covid claims in an hour after discharge.

Health insurance companies have received a total of 23.06 lakh claims worth Rs 29,341 crore as on August 6, 2021, according to figures compiled by General Insurance Council. However, insurance firms have settled only Rs 17,813 crore involving 18.99 claims so far.

Of the total claims, 13.19 lakh claims worth Rs 14,783 crore came between April 1 and August 6, 2021 during 2021-22 while 9.86 lakh claims for Rs 14,560 crore were reported during the financial year ended March 2021.

According to insurers, the sharp rise in Covid claims has hit them substantially. “Yes, health claims have gone up a lot. While the number of claims went up, the average cost of a covid claim is twice the size of non-covid claims. Thus, the hit has been substantial,” said Kamesh Goyal, chairman, Digit Insurance.

The big rise in claims even forced some insurance companies to stop issuing health policies for some periods. Many companies were even forced to go slow on issuing term policies as death claims also shot up. “I’m sitting on a 400 per cent loss in Covid claims,” said the regional manager of a public sector insurer.

The General Insurance Council, the representative body of 34 general insurers in the country, has laid down a basic framework for seeking the cooperation from hospitals to implement the directives. It has asked hospitals to submit all the patient discharge documents in one go without having to be reminded of the missing documents like cashless treatment approval reference, copy of the case sheet, prescriptions, diagnostic reports, bills, discharge summary, Covid positive and the subsequent Covid negative reports.

According to the Council, when the patient’s progress is good and discharge is planned for the next day, hospitals should inform the insurance company or TPA of the impending discharge the soonest and submit the available documents and bills. “Balance documents and bills pertaining to the last 24 hours could be submitted at the discharge time so that the insurance company or TPA could also start working on the discharge simultaneously,” it had said.