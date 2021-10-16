Export curbs on Covid diagnostic kits, reagents removed

With Covid-19 cases coming down in the country, the government on Friday removed export curbs on all diagnostic kits and reagents including instruments, which are used in detection of coronavirus infections.

India logged 16,862 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,37,592, while the active cases declined to 2,03,678, the lowest in 216 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 4,51,814 with 379 fresh fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 21 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 110 consecutive days now. “The export policy of all diagnostic kits and reagents (including instruments /apparatus) … is being made free with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

With PTI